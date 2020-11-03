DSV AS/ADR’s (DSDVY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DSV AS/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC cut DSV AS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSV AS/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $81.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.19. DSV AS/ADR has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.