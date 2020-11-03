Dogecoin Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Dogecoin has a market cap of $317.24 million and $52.21 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Coinsquare, Bittrex and Bits Blockchain.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00389760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003736 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,948,933,049 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

