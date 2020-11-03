DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOM. ValuEngine raised shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $525.50 million, a PE ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 1.38. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $645,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,712 shares of company stock valued at $235,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 195.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 739,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after buying an additional 489,503 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $8,550,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in DMC Global by 99.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DMC Global by 10.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $1,380,000.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

