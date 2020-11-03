DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). DMC Global reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on DMC Global in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In other DMC Global news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,712 shares of company stock valued at $235,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.

DMC Global stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 1.38.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

