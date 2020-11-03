DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

DLHC stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DLH has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in DLH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 376,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

