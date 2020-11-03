Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Discovery from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK opened at $19.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 570.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.