Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,907 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,453 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERX opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $850,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 87,005 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000.

