Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APPS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.81.

Shares of APPS opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

