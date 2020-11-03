Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPS. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.81.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

