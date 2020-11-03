Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DBD. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.83.

DBD opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.26. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $13.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 697,716 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 748,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 288,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 256,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

