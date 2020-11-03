DiaSorin’s (DSRLF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaSorin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $225.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.53 and its 200-day moving average is $191.99. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $114.50 and a 12-month high of $227.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

