Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) versus Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Head to Head Contrast

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamond Offshore Drilling and Seadrill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Seadrill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling $980.64 million 0.03 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.07 Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.01 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A

Diamond Offshore Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling -122.85% -13.58% -6.76% Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01%

Summary

Diamond Offshore Drilling beats Seadrill on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drill ships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment in shallow waters. The Other segment offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 35 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 16 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

