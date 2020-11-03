Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of DXSPF stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Dexus has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.
About Dexus
