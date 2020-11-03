Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DXSPF stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Dexus has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Get Dexus alerts:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.