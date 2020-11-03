Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.24. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

