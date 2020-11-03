Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.74. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

