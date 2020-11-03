Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $335.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.70.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $315.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.47. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $326.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,057 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $4,406,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,599 shares in the company, valued at $273,741,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,610 shares of company stock valued at $24,805,571. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 114.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 606,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324,489 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after buying an additional 124,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 84,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 464.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after buying an additional 78,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.