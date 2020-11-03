Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $227.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.17.

CLX opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

