Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $18.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Macquarie upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 278,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 77,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 417,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

