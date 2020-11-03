DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.
Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $193.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.30.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.
