Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.82.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.33 on Monday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,416.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,984 shares of company stock valued at $138,701,926. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

