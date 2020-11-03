DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.08.

DASAN Zhone Solutions stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 57.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

