Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Reduced by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $232.44 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $240.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average of $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

