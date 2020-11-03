DA Davidson Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $235.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.87. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Atlassian by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,717,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 136,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

