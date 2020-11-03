DA Davidson Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $235.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.87. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

