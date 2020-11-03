Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $231.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.05 and a 200-day moving average of $188.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

