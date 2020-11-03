CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTIC. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.68.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CTI BioPharma stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

