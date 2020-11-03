Critical Review: IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) & ENDRA Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:NDRA)

IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IMRIS and ENDRA Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 745.19%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than IMRIS.

Profitability

This table compares IMRIS and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMRIS N/A N/A N/A ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -597.74% -319.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMRIS and ENDRA Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 1,766.16 -$13.31 million ($2.34) -0.30

IMRIS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

IMRIS has a beta of -11.25, indicating that its share price is 1,225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats IMRIS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMRIS Company Profile

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

