Critical Contrast: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) versus National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KeyCorp and National Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.69 billion 1.70 $1.72 billion $1.80 7.46 National Bank $325.35 million 2.86 $80.36 million $2.55 11.95

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. KeyCorp pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and National Bank has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 15.85% 8.52% 0.85% National Bank 21.92% 9.93% 1.25%

Volatility and Risk

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KeyCorp and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 4 10 4 0 2.00 National Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67

KeyCorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.08, suggesting a potential upside of 27.17%. National Bank has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.87%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than National Bank.

Summary

National Bank beats KeyCorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services, as well as purchases retail auto sales contracts through a network of auto dealership. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 1,098 retail banking branches and 1,420 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

