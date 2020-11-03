Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) & Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Critical Analysis

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) and Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Southwest Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners -1.50% 3.16% 0.99% Southwest Gas 6.55% 8.84% 2.74%

Crestwood Equity Partners has a beta of 3.98, meaning that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwest Gas has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Southwest Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Crestwood Equity Partners pays out 25,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southwest Gas pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Southwest Gas has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Southwest Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners $3.18 billion 0.34 $285.10 million $0.01 1,492.00 Southwest Gas $3.12 billion 1.21 $213.94 million $3.94 17.18

Crestwood Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Southwest Gas. Southwest Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crestwood Equity Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crestwood Equity Partners and Southwest Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners 1 4 2 0 2.14 Southwest Gas 0 4 2 0 2.33

Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus target price of $12.57, suggesting a potential downside of 15.74%. Southwest Gas has a consensus target price of $75.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.08%. Given Southwest Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southwest Gas is more favorable than Crestwood Equity Partners.

Summary

Southwest Gas beats Crestwood Equity Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas. The S&T segment provides crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The MS&L segment offers natural gas liquid (NGL), crude oil, and natural gas marketing, storage, and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 3.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 1.0 Bcf/d of processing capacity; with approximately 2.6 MMBbls of storage capacity, as well as portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 1.3 MBbls/day of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 150,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.9 million barrels of storage capacity, 20,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 180,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity. It also has ownership interests in natural gas facilities with approximately 3.3 Bcf/d of gathering capacity, 1.0 Bcf/d of processing capacity, 75.8 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity, and 1.8 Bcf/d of transportation capacity; and crude oil facilities with approximately 1.9 MMBbls of working storage capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company also provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems; and industrial construction solutions. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

