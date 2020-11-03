Credit Suisse Group Upgrades boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHOOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of boohoo group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

BHOOY opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.66. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

