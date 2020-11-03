Credit Suisse Group Raises WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $81.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.58.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.14 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

