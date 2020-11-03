Credit Suisse Group Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $47.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

