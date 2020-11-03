Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC raised shares of Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of CS opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

