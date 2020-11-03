Credit Suisse Group Increases CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $142.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.25. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 291.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 525,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 674,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,634,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

