Credit Suisse Group Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $36.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CARR opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $35.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

