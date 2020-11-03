Credit Suisse Group Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $179.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $173.00 to $179.00 in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.18.

Shares of DLR opened at $145.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average is $147.18.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,545 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

