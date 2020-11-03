Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,550 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 16th. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,737.44 ($22.70).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 957.20 ($12.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 953.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,153.20. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

