Craig Hallum Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $80.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $832,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.9% in the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.