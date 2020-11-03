Cowen Upgrades (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) to Outperform

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDS.A. Morgan Stanley raised (RDS.A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded (RDS.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

NYSE RDS.A opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. (RDS.A) has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

