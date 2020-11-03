Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Price Target Cut to GBX 390 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Peel Hunt raised Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price (down from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 398.57 ($5.21).

Get Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) alerts:

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) stock opened at GBX 344 ($4.49) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 336.17. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.92. Countryside Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 248.80 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 544 ($7.11).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.