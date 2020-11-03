Contrasting Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) and Dundee (NYSE:DDEJF)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and Medley Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee -474.57% -36.17% -22.82% Medley Management -13.12% -0.13% -12.88%

This table compares Dundee and Medley Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $22.06 million 4.93 -$11.55 million N/A N/A Medley Management $48.84 million 0.68 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Medley Management has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dundee and Medley Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Medley Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Medley Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Medley Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medley Management beats Dundee on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

