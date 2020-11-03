Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Contentos has a total market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $668,682.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Contentos

COS is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,124,430,515 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

