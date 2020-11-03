Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $729.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45. Conduent has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.