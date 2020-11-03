Comstock Resources (CRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.