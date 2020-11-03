Comparing GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) & The Toro (NASDAQ:TTC)

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and The Toro (NYSE:TTC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

GrowGeneration has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Toro has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

37.2% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of The Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of The Toro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GrowGeneration and The Toro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowGeneration 0 0 7 0 3.00 The Toro 0 3 1 0 2.25

GrowGeneration presently has a consensus price target of $16.14, indicating a potential downside of 12.93%. The Toro has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.87%. Given The Toro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Toro is more favorable than GrowGeneration.

Profitability

This table compares GrowGeneration and The Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowGeneration 0.86% 4.44% 3.27% The Toro 9.04% 32.58% 11.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrowGeneration and The Toro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowGeneration $79.00 million 11.19 $1.88 million $0.10 185.40 The Toro $3.14 billion 2.84 $273.98 million $3.00 27.71

The Toro has higher revenue and earnings than GrowGeneration. The Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrowGeneration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Toro beats GrowGeneration on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates GrowGen.Pro, an online e-commerce store. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of March 27, 2020, it operated a chain of 27 retail and commercial hydroponic/gardening centers, including 5 locations in Colorado, 4 locations in California, 4 locations in Michigan, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 1 location in Oregon, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 location in Rhode Island, 3 locations in Maine, 1 location in Florida, 1 distribution center in California, and an online e-commerce store. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders. It also provides irrigation products comprising sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, coupling systems, and agricultural irrigation system drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products through distributors and landscape contractors. This segment sells its products primarily through a network of distributors and dealers to professional users engaged in maintaining golf courses, sports fields, municipal properties, agricultural fields, residential and commercial landscapes, and removing snow and ice, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and retailers. Its Residential segment provides walk power mowers, riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solution products that include trimmers, blowers, blower-vacuums, and underground and hose-end retail irrigation products. This segment sells its products to homeowners through a network of distributors and dealers; and various home centers, hardware retailers, and mass retailers, as well as online. The Toro Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

