Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SID has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE:SID opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

