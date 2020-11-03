Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.46 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

