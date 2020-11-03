Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIX. FIX reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $1,064,946.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,335,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,039,965.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,259. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 45.1% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

