Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $54.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 143.7% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,394,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,366,000 after acquiring an additional 822,504 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 26.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 64,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.