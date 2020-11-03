Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

CL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.77. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after buying an additional 202,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after purchasing an additional 436,889 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,603,000 after purchasing an additional 639,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.